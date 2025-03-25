Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $62,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.