Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $432.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

