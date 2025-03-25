Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.84 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $380.25 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.77 and a 200-day moving average of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.