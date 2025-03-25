Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Posts Earnings Results

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%.
Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ YYAI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.16. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
