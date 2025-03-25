CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,461 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $338,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

