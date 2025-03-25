CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $351.00 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

