Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Decreased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

