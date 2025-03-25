Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after buying an additional 158,732 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 273,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,017,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $480.44 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.56. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

