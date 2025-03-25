Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

