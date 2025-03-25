EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 254 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $8,600,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $15,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,810,000 after acquiring an additional 191,385 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $423.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.