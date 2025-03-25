Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The stock has a market cap of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

