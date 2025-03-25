Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.