Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
