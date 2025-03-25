Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after acquiring an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. The company has a market cap of $502.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

