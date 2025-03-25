Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.8% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,900.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,835.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,989.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.