Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 52.8% increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON FEV opened at GBX 401.54 ($5.19) on Tuesday. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 342.50 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.57.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile



Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

