FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

GTLS stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

