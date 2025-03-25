FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 358 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

