First American Trust FSB Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

