Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,907 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

