Florida Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

PYPL opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.