Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after acquiring an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

