Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.