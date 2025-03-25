Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,618 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

