GQG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,594 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,698,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,865 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $145,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $971.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $961.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $861.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.