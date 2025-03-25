Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.