Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

