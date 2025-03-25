Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.58.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
