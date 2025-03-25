Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Loews by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $12,727,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.