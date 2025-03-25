Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 3.9 %
Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 97.55 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.55. The stock has a market cap of £89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.
