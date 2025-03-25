Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 3.9 %

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 97.55 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.55. The stock has a market cap of £89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

