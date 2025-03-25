Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $34,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $372.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 730.68, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,858 shares of company stock worth $21,288,706 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

