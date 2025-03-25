Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 26,799 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Regions Financial by 575.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after buying an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

