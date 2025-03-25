Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,206,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,184 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

