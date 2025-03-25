Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lotus Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Lotus Technology stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.14. Lotus Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Lotus Technology Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

