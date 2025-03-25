Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,267 Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.39 and a 12-month high of $272.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

