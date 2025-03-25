NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Announces Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%.

NXGL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

