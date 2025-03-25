NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Announces Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NXGL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10.
About NEXGEL
