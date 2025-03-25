Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37.
