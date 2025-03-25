Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Dividend History for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.