Pier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $3,515,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $197.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.13 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.75.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

