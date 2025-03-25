PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 28,333 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,328,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,176.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 230,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 212,188 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,553,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

