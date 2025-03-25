Potentia Wealth Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Potentia Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

