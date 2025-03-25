Potentia Wealth Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.