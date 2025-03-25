Potentia Wealth Takes $370,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $263.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.