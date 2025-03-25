Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

