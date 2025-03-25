Q2 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Decreased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Sunday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.90.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$79.22 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$74.00 and a 52 week high of C$97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.88.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

