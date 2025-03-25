Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 958,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$359.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rusoro Mining

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

