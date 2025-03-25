Science Group (LON:SAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Science Group Stock Performance

Science Group stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.54) on Tuesday. Science Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.93.

Science Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.79) price target on shares of Science Group in a research report on Monday.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Further Reading

