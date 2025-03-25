Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106,000.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOUR

About Tuniu

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.