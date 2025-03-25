Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.16 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $529.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.57. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

