Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 on April 10th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 71.5% annually over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 108.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Shares of MTN opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $233.57.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

