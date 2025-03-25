Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total transaction of $14,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,021,000. This represents a 24.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock worth $105,735,200 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

