WorthPointe LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

